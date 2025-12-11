Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 4,797,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,595,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SLNH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soluna in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soluna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Soluna Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Soluna had a negative net margin of 274.18% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Soluna during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Soluna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Soluna in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

