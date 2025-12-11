International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock Price Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2890 and last traded at $0.2775. Approximately 314,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 385,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

International Land Alliance Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.81.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Land Alliance had a negative net margin of 196.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

