Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.0892 and last traded at $159.0892. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.4358.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.95.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

