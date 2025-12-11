MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7330 and last traded at $0.8063. 19,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 129,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8410.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $65.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MediaCo as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

