Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Shares Up 1% – Here’s Why

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 1,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 52.56% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

