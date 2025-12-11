Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.8590 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 26,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 60,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.8060.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 1.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

