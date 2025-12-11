BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.8590 and last traded at $2.8590. Approximately 5,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 88.51%.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

