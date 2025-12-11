Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.9419 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 105,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,310,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARTL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. D Boral Capital downgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($3.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

