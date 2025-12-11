Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3137 and last traded at $0.3137. 1,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3150.

Value Partners Group Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

