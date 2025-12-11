Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Trading 15.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $196.60 and last traded at $196.60. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.99.

Trigano Stock Up 15.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30.

Trigano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.