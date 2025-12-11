Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

