Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.4396 and last traded at $48.42. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.0220.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

