Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Up 15.1% – What’s Next?

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 12,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 3,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 15.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.