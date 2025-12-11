Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €29.80 and last traded at €29.65. 35,064 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.60.
Fuchs Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.13.
Fuchs Company Profile
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuchs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.