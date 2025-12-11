LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.42 and last traded at €17.34. Approximately 472,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.10.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

