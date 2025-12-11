RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.40 and last traded at €12.40. 793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.02. The company has a market cap of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

