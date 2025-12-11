Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. 2,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

