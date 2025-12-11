JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.29 and last traded at €15.36. Approximately 83,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.52.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.14.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

