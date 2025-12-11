International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 34,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 52,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $1.09. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 112.24%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

