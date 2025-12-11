United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

United National Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37.

United National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.