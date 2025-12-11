ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,540. 91,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 74,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,542.

The stock has a market capitalization of £952.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,521.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,445.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (28.47) earnings per share for the quarter. ICG Enterprise Trust had a net margin of 58.54% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICG Enterprise Trust PLC will post 1077.9999779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

