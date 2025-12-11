Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.33. 51,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 59,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AVVIY
Aviva Stock Performance
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.