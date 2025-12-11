Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Aviva PLC (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.33. 51,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 59,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Zacks Research lowered Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

