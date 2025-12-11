Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.80 and last traded at GBX 59.20. 247,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 377,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.20.

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.21.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

