Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 71% – Time to Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) was down 71% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 18,559,045 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,489% from the average daily volume of 517,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

