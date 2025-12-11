Milton Ault III Purchases 6,200 Shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $26,102.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,016.51. The trade was a 5.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE UUU traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 36,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,232. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of -0.26. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.46% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

