Amirali Talasaz Sells 100,000 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $10,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,671,826.15. This trade represents a 37.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,505. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
