Amirali Talasaz Sells 100,000 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $10,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,671,826.15. This trade represents a 37.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,505. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 120.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 358.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

