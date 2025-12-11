WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Christian Henry Sells 93,445 Shares

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Christian Henry sold 93,445 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,368,969.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,055. The trade was a 88.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 17,639,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,010. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of -1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%.The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $87,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,062,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 64.8% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WAVE Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

