Insider Selling: WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Sells 16,115 Shares of Stock

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) Director Mark Corrigan sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $217,230.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,426.20. This represents a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 17,639,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,010. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of -1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $87,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,062,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $12.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WAVE Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WVE

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.