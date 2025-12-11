Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 20,993,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 46,748,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.