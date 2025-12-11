Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 41,509,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 38,332,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $363,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 738,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,279.84. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,499 shares of company stock worth $1,885,221. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $105,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,351,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $269,395,000 after buying an additional 2,161,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 1,918,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

