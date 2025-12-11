UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $322.83 and last traded at $323.1470. 4,734,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,925,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.45. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $4,998,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 291,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

