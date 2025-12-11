Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 and last traded at GBX 209.73. 16,833,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 7,452,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.75.

Ocado Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.