Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.05 and last traded at $107.5970. 13,178,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 9,591,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

The stock has a market cap of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

