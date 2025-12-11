Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 25 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP John Miller sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.92, for a total transaction of $10,023.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,197.64. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.09. 932,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $413.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after purchasing an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

