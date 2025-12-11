Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 146 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Fordenwalt sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.48, for a total transaction of $58,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,803.76. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $9.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.09. 932,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

