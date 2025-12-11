Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 69.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) fell 69.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.42. 16,658,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,197% from the average session volume of 505,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

