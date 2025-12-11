Isaac Woods Sells 61 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $24,459.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,367.92. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total transaction of $92,039.68.

On Friday, December 5th, Isaac Woods sold 68 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $27,396.52.

On Thursday, September 11th, Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.09. 932,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,989,000 after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,522,000 after acquiring an additional 451,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350,261 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

