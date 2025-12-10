Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 2.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.11. 17,241,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 35,337,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Applied Digital Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 6.94.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $336,656.25. Following the sale, the director owned 249,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,100.67. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,502,685.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,736.80. The trade was a 38.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,035 shares of company stock worth $11,376,479. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,120,000 after purchasing an additional 592,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,547,000 after buying an additional 3,339,062 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Digital by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,199,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,388,000 after acquiring an additional 537,839 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

