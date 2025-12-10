Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $182.00 and last traded at $185.2470. 5,528,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,623,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.