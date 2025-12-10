CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.1690, with a volume of 373028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $548.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.10.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, Director Thomas F. Bogan bought 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $41,865.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 171,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,118.20. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the first quarter worth $761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 51.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

