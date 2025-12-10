Terry Riesterer Sells 225 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Terry Riesterer sold 225 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.13, for a total value of $90,479.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,932.42. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $9.48 on Wednesday, hitting $410.09. The stock had a trading volume of 932,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $413.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.