TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.4450, with a volume of 205999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXNM

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXNM Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,781.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.