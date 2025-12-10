Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 57.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) traded up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 432,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 97,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Down 11.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$25.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

