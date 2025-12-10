Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,588% from the previous session’s volume of 4,035 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3850 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a yield of 849.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

