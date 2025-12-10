Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96 and last traded at GBX 96, with a volume of 131018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80.

Castelnau Group Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £320.17 million, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Castelnau Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Castelnau Group

In other Castelnau Group news, insider Richard Brown purchased 17,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £15,184.16. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group was formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020. The listed structure creates a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions of all structures and sizes.

The business of Castelnau Group is capital allocation. This means that Castelnau Group sits at the centre of the holdings and helps to divert resources towards the most valuable opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.