Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,971 and last traded at GBX 2,972, with a volume of 3305221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,035.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,520.67.

The company has a market cap of £54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,246.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,573.19.

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

