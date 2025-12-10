Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 66373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

