Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.43 and last traded at GBX 0.48, with a volume of 5484092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.