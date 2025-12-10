Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 91804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.

