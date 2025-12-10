Matthew David Feierstein Sells 10,921 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $109,537.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,100,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,217.57. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 9,779 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $97,887.79.
- On Monday, December 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $43,172.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00.
EverCommerce Price Performance
Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 392,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,404. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
